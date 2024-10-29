Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,967 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

