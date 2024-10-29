Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $166,918 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,420. The company has a market capitalization of $832.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

