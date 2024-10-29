Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CYH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

CYH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 667,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.