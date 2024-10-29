Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Upwork comprises 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 80.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Upwork by 121.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 237,601 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Upwork by 71.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,965.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,965.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,221 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

