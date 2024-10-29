Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 28 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
