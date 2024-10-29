Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 145.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,025 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,483,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

