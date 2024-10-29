Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hess by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

