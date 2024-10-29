Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

