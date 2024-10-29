Head to Head Comparison: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -16.11% -18.80% -3.71% Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.34% 3.47%

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.17 million 1.34 -$4.57 million ($1.84) -6.63 Brixmor Property Group $1.26 billion 6.58 $305.09 million $0.93 29.59

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Brixmor Property Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Brixmor Property Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $28.54, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

