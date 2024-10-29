Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

