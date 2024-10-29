Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

