GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.14 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

