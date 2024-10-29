GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,339 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 280.8% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,789,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:EYLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 32,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $347.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

