GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,464 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 237.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

