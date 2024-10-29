Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0278 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $226,413.33 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

