GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
GSI Technology Trading Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $3.69. 237,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.95. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.02.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 66.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GSI Technology
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.