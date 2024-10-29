Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Update

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,562,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,948,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,374,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 771,756 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFR remained flat at $7.08 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,281. Greenfire Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

