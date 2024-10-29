Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

