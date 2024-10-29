Gravity (G) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $237.69 million and $5.57 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02892068 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,373,124.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

