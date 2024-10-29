Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 280.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

