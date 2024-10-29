GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. GMS has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 107.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in GMS by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 14.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.