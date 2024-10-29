Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 84.9% in October

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the September 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 224,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
BUG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $761.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $32.65.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
