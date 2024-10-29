Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 84.9% in October

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the September 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 224,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BUG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $761.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.