Gigachad (GIGA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.04 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $524.58 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05554382 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,707,915.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

