Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,230 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. APA makes up about 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

APA Stock Down 4.5 %

APA stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

