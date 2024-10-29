Geometric Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $175.02 and a one year high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

