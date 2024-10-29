Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNLX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Genelux alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genelux

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,683.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,062 shares of company stock worth $736,831. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Genelux by 17.6% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.54.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Genelux will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.