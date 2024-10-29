Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNLX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Genelux
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Genelux by 17.6% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
Genelux Stock Up 16.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.54.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Genelux will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cigna Considers Humana Acquisition – What It Means for the Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ross Stores Positioned to Shine in the Holiday Shopping Season
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Stock Call Options Surge: What It Means for Lithium
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.