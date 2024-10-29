GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GEV opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $298.81.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
