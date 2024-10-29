Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 82,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

