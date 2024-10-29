Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 483 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

