Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,038.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 412,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $2,532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

