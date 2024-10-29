Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Norden Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

