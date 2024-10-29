Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

