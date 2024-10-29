Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 811 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.