Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 95 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

SMH stock opened at $251.21 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

