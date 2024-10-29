Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2,573.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $324.98 and a one year high of $535.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

