Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. 452,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

