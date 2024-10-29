Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 233,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 64,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Galantas Gold Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

