FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BYD Issued By Stifel Canada

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$288.17.

TSE:BYD opened at C$213.50 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$198.61 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

