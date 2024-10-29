FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Cut by DA Davidson

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 353.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

