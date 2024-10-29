Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $173.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $44,160.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,399.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,041 shares of company stock worth $924,473 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

