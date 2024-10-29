FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $142.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $149.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

