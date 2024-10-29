Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 44.9% in October

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

FTCO traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,325. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 3.61 and a 52 week high of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.88 and its 200-day moving average is 4.77.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

