Fortitude Family Office LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.54.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.