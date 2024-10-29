Fortitude Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fortitude Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

