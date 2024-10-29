Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Separately, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 298,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IZRL opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

