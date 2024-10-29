Fort Henry Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $414.04 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

