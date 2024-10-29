Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
