Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

