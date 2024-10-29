First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

SDVY stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

