First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

