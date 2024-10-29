Financial Comparison: Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) & Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) and Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Pandora A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $441.26 million 0.36 $580,000.00 $0.06 27.33 Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pandora A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pandora A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliant Earth Group and Pandora A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Pandora A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Pandora A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 0.57% 6.48% 2.36% Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Pandora A/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally. Pandora A/S was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

